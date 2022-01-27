KPMG Partners With SP PNG Hunters

As a globally recognized company in PNG, KPMG (PNG) is the latest and newest edition as a sponsor to have come on board and shown its interest into supporting the growth of rugby league in the country.

SP PNG Hunters’ Commercial Manager Alan Moramoro was delighted to share the news. He said the support offered is priceless particularly during the pandemic

Moramoro said, “We at the SP PNG Hunters are very pleased and proud to announce another new partner for the 2022 Hostplus Cup Season, KPMG PNG. This new partnership displays the confidence in the new structures we have in place at the SP PNG Hunters, and our commitment to grow this partnership together.”

KPMG PNG Managing Partner Zanie Theron echoed Moramoro’s sentiments saying, “The SP PNG Hunters are an inspiration to any of us who chase our dreams, and an embodiment of determination and commitment that resonates with a firm such as KPMG.”