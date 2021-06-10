K25,000 for Tigers

The local company, who is trading as Hawkeye Security Professionals, has been supporting the franchise since 2012.

General manager, Amos Yapo, said their nine-year support stems from their appreciation of the Snax Tigers’ culture of bringing in youths and moulding them into skilled players and respectable individuals.

“People like Justin Olam, Junior Rop and Charlie Simon; those are some great people who have gone on to represent the country at the highest level possible,” he stated. “That’s the culture that Lae Snax Tigers has and we’re proud of that and though we’re a small company, we’re proud to stand behind Lae Snax Tigers.”

Kungus managing director, Samuel Kenai, stressed on the need for partnerships, saying it leads to development and nation-building.

“Mi gat displa hamamas lo stap wantaim Lae Biscuit through Snax Tigers. We would want to see that continue. We want to make sure that we play to the spirit of that.”

When thanking Kungus for their continuous support, Tigers’ vice-captain, Roderick Tai, said for most of them, rugby league is their bread and butter.

He thanked their sponsors for boosting their morale and pushing them to maximise their potential.

(From left: Tigers’ five-eighth, Mark Tony, Lae Biscuit Company national marketing and sales manager, Jeff Lung, Kungus managing director, Samuel Kenai and general manager, Amos Yapo, with Tigers vice-captain, Roderick Tai)