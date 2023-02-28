 

Junior Tennis tourney attracts 50 youngsters

BY: Loop Sports
11:10, February 28, 2023
The PNG Tennis Association hosted a three-day tennis tournament for junior players over the weekend, as part of its Junior Tennis Initiative.

The event attracted over 50 juniors who participated in various levels, with a team from Lae also traveling to Port Moresby to compete.

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) was delighted to support the event and the Junior Tennis Initiative by presenting a cheque for K10,000.

This sponsorship will assist in the development of tennis as a sport in the country and provide a boost for future players in PNG.

The cheque was presented to the President of the PNG Tennis Association, Barbara Stubbings, at the start of the tournament by CPL representatives in front of an enthusiastic crowd of junior players.

PNG Tennis Association
City Pharmacy Limited (CPL)
Junior Tennis Initiative
Loop Sports
