Island visit a learning experience

Education and work opportunities become crucial for the players to pursue further studies. The recent tour of the Lihir Gold mine and the training centre was a learning experience, and an introduction to learning opportunities for the players.

PNG Hunters CEO Scott Barker, when summing up the Hunters Lihir trip, reemphasized the importance of what the Hunters program is all about, including opportunities to study after football.

Barker also explained that though the education level is quite diverse across the team, it does not discourage anyone from seeking further studies or work opportunities.

The Lihir trip was perfect therapy for the Hunters boys to get their minds away from footy, refresh and head back into the back end of the season with four games to go.

After the bye this weekend, the Hunters play East Tigers in Brisbane next Saturday.