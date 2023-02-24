Hunters ready for Capras

The match is set for 3pm and is expected to bring back some hype and interest for the local rugby league populace after the Hunters returned from Australia at the end of the 2022 season.

Although it’s just a warm up match, the build up to tomorrow’s anticipated clash is expected to draw a good number, with some interest on Capras, knowing they have a strong PNG presence in their line-up.

Nixon Putt, Zev John, Samuel Yegip and Bob Tenza have been named in the Capras team to take on fellow PNG wantoks in an intriguing fixture that is sure to put a tag on the game, as a must watch game.

The Hunters pack in the meantime has been boosted with the return of Dolphins trio, Roderick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi and Judah Rimbu who are expected to use their form and experience to get the team forward.

In their build up to the match, Hunters have had a number of opposed sessions including a full body contact tri-series trial against the Vipers and Isou.

Hunters Coach Stanley Tepend is contemplating on giving all 25 players a run tomorrow.

Assistant Paul Aiton said the boys have put in the hard work over the past 10 weeks and excited to see how the PNG boys go up against their own countryman.