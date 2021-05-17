Hunters lose to Magpies

It was a very tough week for Coach Matt Church leading up to Sunday's clash, which was impacted by injuries and suspension.

While the Magpies fielded the likes of NRL players Tom Dearden, Tesi Niu and Cory Paix alongside veteran Karmichael Hunt, the Hunters named their only available men to complete the team but they still looked a serious threat midway through the second half when centre Jokadi Bire surged through a gap to close the deficit to 10 points.

But the last 18 minutes belonged to the Magpies, who raced in four tries including three to

their Broncos-contracted players to stretch the margin. It was the Hunters’ first loss at

Davies Park after seven consecutive wins at the ground.

Hunters coach Matt Church said several players would be ready to return for the Hunters for

their next clash with Redcliffe Dolphins on May 29 in a split-round that gives PNG a rest next

weekend.

“Church said we’ve got some experienced players who will return from injury and suspension in two

weeks so that will take some the pressure off.

“We really weren’t able to confirm our team until after our final training session because we

had to give our injured players as much time as we could.

Church gave full credit to Souths Logan who made the most of their opportunities and they

played a strong 80 minutes and deserved the win,” Church said.

Veteran hooker Wartovo Puara Jnr was among the Hunters who carried injuries into the

game.

He left the field in the 45th minute with a minor ankle issue and did not return.