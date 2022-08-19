Hunters Homecoming Confirmed

The PNG Hunters are delighted to announce that QRL has given approval for the home games. The homecoming will coincide with the SP PNG Hunters’ Round 20 Hostplus Cup fixture with Mackay Cutters at the Santos National Football Stadium on Sunday, 27 August.

PNG Hunters CEO, Scott Barker has welcomed the news.

“We have been working tirelessly with the QRL over the last few months to bring the Hunters home and it’s exciting to see that become a reality next week.

“The club is extremely grateful for the support and guidance of the QRL and the processes they have followed to support our safe return home,” he said.

The Hunters’ return to PNG next week is made possible thanks to the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports Program and Newcrest Mining Limited, owner of the Lihir gold project, who are co-funding the operation.

Tickets for the SP PNG Hunters vs Mackay Cutters Round 20 Hostplus Cup game, will be sold at the National Football Stadium, Port Moresby from next Wednesday, 24th August.