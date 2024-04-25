Hunters giving no excuses

An injury riddled second half did not help the Hunters course to maintain their winning streak at home and make it 3 from 3.

While the Coach Aiton was visibly disappointed with the outcome, he commended his boys for their bravery to stay in the grind despite some late reshuffles to reserve forwards Koso Bandi and Finley Glare due to injuries. The Hunters had surged to the 20-12 lead in the first quarter of the second period, only to be chased down by a class and powerful Dolphins side to reclaim the Jan Joyce Cup.

Another tough day at the office for Coach Aiton, as he continues to embark and embrace the reality and adversity of being first time coach at the QRL Level. While giving credit to his boys for their good attitude to stay in the fight, losing three of his key players to injury did not help. It put a lot of pressure on the middle forwards that got their work cut out for them.

The Hunters are bracing themselves for another long trip to the Gold Coast, Queensland for their Round 7 Kokoda Cup Challenge against third-placed Burleigh Bears, as part the ANZAC weekend.

Aiton said the main focus now is narrowing down the squad list, mainly the extended bench which will see prop Tony Worot making his first appearance off the bench in 14 , while Lae Tigers Wendel Kipsy debuts off the bench in 17. In other changes, Elijah Rontinga retains his number 4 jumper for Robert Mathias who can’t travel due to ongoing visa issues. Also on the outs are Bandi, Glare and Tapie Solu,

Commenting on last week’s halves combination of Jamie Mavoko and Joshua Lau, Coach Aiton was extremely happy adding, though they both play different roles, they complement each other well. Infact he was particularly impressed with Mavoko’s game given he’s never played since the start of the season and his lack of match fitness. His understanding of the game and his kicking game is really good, while Josh plays what’s in front, quick off the mark, and can make something out of nothing.

For Coach Aiton he’s looking forward to this week’s ANZAC celebration, which will involve a lot of formalities. This will be his third ANZAC since he started with the Hunters as Assistant Coach.