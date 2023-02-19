Hekari, Tiga lock in spots

For PNG, Hekari United will fly the flag after their 2-0 over Lae City FC in Port Moresby yesterday.

Tiga Sport will be New Caledonia’s representative after defeating Hienghène Sport 2-0 in Nouméa.

Two late goals have seen Hekari United complete a 4-1 aggregate win over national champions Lae City in the PNG Oceania Champions League National Play-offs.

Midfielder Yagi Yasasa who scored in the first leg last week, pounced on a ball in the 83rd minute to scramble the opening goal before Joseph Joe sealed the result in the 87th minute with a tap.

Unlike in the first leg in Lae, Hekari keeper Christinus Biasu was rarely tested and Hekari controlled the game.

Meanwhile, Tahiti’s National Play-Off is underway, with AS Pirae taking a 2-0 win over AS Dragon in their first leg fixture.