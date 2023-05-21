Hekari bows out from OFC

The PNG team won the first Group game against Ifira Black Bird but lost the remaining matches against Tiga Port and AS Pirae.

Hekari was spot on in the first 15 minutes of the final group match. They were certain to be the side to come out on top, but the momentum shifted as the match continued. Following a Yagi Yasasa free kick that hit the cross bar in the 14th minute, it was all AS Pirae for the rest of the first half.

Returning from a one-goal deficit, the Red Army flexed its muscles to make a promising second half. The injury to Goal Keeper David Tomare was the crucial blow for the team. Substitute Russel Chris, took over but the task was too big for him to handle.

The pressure mounted for Hekari United as the clock ticked on in the second half. Skipper Daniel Joe responded well with a penalty goal to level the score 1 – 1 all when Ati Kepo was taken out from the play as he surged downfield 10 minutes into second half.

This put Hekari back into the contest. They had a little more confidence after leveling the score. But nine minutes later, AS Pirae responded with a goal to take lead again. It was the match-winning goal for the Tahitians.

Although Hekari United tried its very best to get back into the contest with multiple raids in the final 10 minutes of the game, AS Pirae held on to come out with the win, with Hekari United taking a lesson or two from this outing.

Following his team’s defeat, Hekari Head Coach Erikson Komeng told the media the defeat was a little frustrating because his side came up with a goal to level the scoreboard but AS Pirae netted one more to put the game to rest.

Coach Komeng is overall happy with the experience the team has had. Hekari United is now resetting its focus to National Soccer League back home.