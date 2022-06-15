Hekari, Bara FC In Grand Final

Hot favourites Hekari overcame a powered sister-club NCD FC to win 5-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Hekari had their game plan ahead of the win but played under a lot of attack from opponents.

The win did not come that easy in the first half as the game went into a 1-all draw at half time. With the score levelled at 1-1 after 90 minutes, neither side could find the winning goal in extra time, resulting in penalties.

Hekari, then kept their cool to advance, winning 5-2 in a penalty shoot-out. They will meet Bara FC in the grand final.

Bara had a much more comfortable semi-final fixture beating Highlands side Mommers FC 7-1 to secure their place in the final.