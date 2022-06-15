 

Hekari, Bara FC In Grand Final

BY: Loop Sports
10:09, June 15, 2022
Hekari United and Bara FC will face each other in the grand final after beating their opponents last Saturday in the Women’s National Soccer League.

Hot favourites Hekari overcame a powered sister-club NCD FC to win 5-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Hekari had their game plan ahead of the win but played under a lot of attack from opponents.

The win did not come that easy in the first half as the game went into a 1-all draw at half time. With the score levelled at 1-1 after 90 minutes, neither side could find the winning goal in extra time, resulting in penalties.

Hekari, then kept their cool to advance, winning 5-2 in a penalty shoot-out.  They will meet Bara FC in the grand final.

Bara had a much more comfortable semi-final fixture beating Highlands side Mommers FC 7-1 to secure their place in the final.

