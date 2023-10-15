'He smashes people': Lam backs Laybutt to lead from front

Laybutt, who played just six Queensland Cup matches for Sunshine Coast Falcons this season, impressed new Papua New Guinea coach Justin Holbrook when he took on the captaincy role in last month’s Prime Minister’s XIII match.

With Leeds second-rower Rhyse Martin not due to join the Kumuls squad until their next match against Fiji on October 29 after his partner Vanessa recently gave birth to a daughter Mya, Laybutt has again been given the job.

“I think having a few of the Super League boys away he had the chance to lead the team and he has obviously done a really good job there, so he deserved it for this game,” Lam said.

“He's known for his defence, with how he smashes people all the time, and that’s what I love about him, and what the other boys love about him.

“He leads from the front with his actions and that's probably why he's in this position, because of how he turns up every week for us.”

Laybutt will play alongside brother Zac at international level for the first time in a Kumuls side which is also missing Storm pair Justin Olam and Xavier Coates due to injury and suspended hooker Edwin Ipape.

As a result, Holbrook will hand out Test debuts to Zac Laybutt, who plays for the Cowboys, former NSW Origin forward Jack de Belin, Capras Valentine Richard and the PNG Hunters trio of Judah Rimbu, Junior Rop and Benji Kot.

Rop is just the third Kumuls player whose father also represented Papua New Guinea, after Lam and former Panthers and Sharks hooker James Segayaro.

Lam, who was named the British Writers and Broadcasters player of the year in Super League, recently rejected interest from NRL clubs to remain at Leigh under his father Adrian, the 2023 coach of the year.

“I don't think it's been done before for a team from the Championship to be promoted and then win a Challenge Cup,” Lam said.

“I think making the finals was a massive feat, but to win a Challenge Cup, I think he's had a very successful year as a coach.

“We have as a team, as well, but what he's done for us, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did on the field if he didn't do what he did in the boardroom for us.”

Asked about his own award, Lam said: “I was reading what it was about and who had won it in the past and it is obviously a very prestigious award. It was very special for me that my dad’s won that award before, as well”.

Rop said he would dedicate his Test debut against Cook Islands to his mother and late father, Isaac, who passed away in 2014.

“It’s a very big thing for me,” Rop said. “I believe my late father is out there somewhere and he is very happy for me and my heart is happy as well.

“I would like to thank my mum for having the courage to bring me up this way. I went through ups and downs but she was always there for me.”

