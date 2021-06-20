Gurias Slash Lahanis

Gurias with heavy defense and strong game tactics cut the Lahanis to lead the match at full time with an 18-point margin; full time scores were Gurias 22, Lahanis 4.

A kick from the Gurias’ Dickson Amean at the first whistle saw the Gurias go tough on the Lahanis’ defense, breaking hard to eventually scoring their first try through Dominic Anis who secured four points for the Gurias.

Thanks to a penalty, Gurias added two more points to lead with 6 points.

This took the match to half time with Gurias leading with 6 points to Lahanis’ 0.

In the second half, John Ragi added four points with conversion successful to lead with 12 points.

John Ragi then scored his second try of the match to bring the score to 16 points, Lahanis nil.

Shortly after, Francis Takai scored another try to bring the score of Gurias to 22 points.

Finally towards the halftime, Lahanis managed to fill their pocket grabbing four points, but this was not enough to take the lead at full time, after the try was awarded by the referee.

Gurias were victors of the match with 22 points at full time.