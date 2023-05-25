Gulf Komara on development pathway

The Football Club have established contacts with clubs in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Which are the possible destination for players coming out from Komara Football Development Academy Program that has started this year.

“We have established contacts overseas and are already in the process of sending one of our young NPL players to Europe to trial. This opportunity is a dream that will be realized,” said team manager, Tokaravu Digi.

The club looks forward to sending one of its National Premier League (NPL) player to Europe for trial in the coming months. This is to show they can have their Academy Players exported.

Digi said this pathway system will give players the opportunity to have exposure abroad. And once their trial or contract overseas is expired, they can return home with what they will have learnt so that it benefits the club and the code.

The club has emerged as one of the competitive teams in the national premier league. The team appeared in the National Soccer League semi-finals last year and suffered defeat in the hands of a young Hekari United outfit.

The club says having a player exported overseas for trial and having its own Junior Development program will greatly benefit the club in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the Komara Kids Football Academy Program has started this year. The pathway system has; Kids Academy from years 6 – 12, to Academy 13 – 16 years old, then to Youth Team and then to NPL Team.