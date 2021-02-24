Gulf Isou select POM Squad

In a statement the Club said the process of selecting a squad for this year’s season continues.
The 41 men squad began training on Monday (22nd February) and will continue to train and trial until March when a Gulf Province select side will meet them for a final squad to be announced for the 2021 Digicel Cup season.
Backs
Fullbacks
1. Gabby Taune
2. Obert Muri
3. Francis Aisi
Wingers
4. Hapeo Bobongi
5. Mark Billy
6. Dickson Damaro
Centers
7. Jnr Aukeke Satifa
8. Lega Batia
9. Gilispy David
10. Jim Yawane
11. Mark Kumbi
12. Charlie Koto
13. Bland Abavu
Halves
14. Rex Hapeo
15. Roger Laka
16. McKenzie Buka
17. Jimmy Amean
18. Tiopa Mogobefa
Forwards
Hookers
19. Charles Kumbi
20. Raymond Batia
21. Steven Pokare
22. Samson Pirika
Second Rowers
23. Otto Wrakonei
24. John Koivi
25. Roa Maino Gairo
26. Elijah Kutz
27. Issac Bandi
28. Alitore Lasuwo
29. Benson Lapun
Props/Lock
30. Ricko Jimmy
31. Nelson Wak 41.
32. Ray Amos Jnr
33. Ezekiel Minig
34. Benson Bip
35. Ricky John Ako
36. Eric Batia
37. Emmanuel Parua
38. Noho Isaiah
39. Jonah Bob
Utilities
40. Charles Sul
Michael Toane
Development
1. Kelvin Kauvoi
2. Monty Mora
3. Garry Omohae
4. Melvin Angawai
5. Samson Daniel
6. Augustine Mare
7. McQuin Yangen