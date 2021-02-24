 

Gulf Isou select POM Squad

BY: Loop Administrator
14:33, February 24, 2021
The Port Moresby based squad for PRK Gulf Isou has been trimmed down from 65 to 41 following their first trial match last week.

In a statement the Club said the process of selecting a squad for this year’s season continues.

The 41 men squad began training on Monday (22nd February) and will continue to train and trial until March when a Gulf Province select side will meet them for a final squad to be announced for the 2021 Digicel Cup season.

 

Backs

Fullbacks            

1. Gabby Taune

2. Obert Muri

3. Francis Aisi

 

Wingers

4. Hapeo Bobongi

5. Mark Billy

6. Dickson Damaro

 

Centers

7. Jnr Aukeke Satifa

8. Lega Batia

9. Gilispy David

10. Jim Yawane

11. Mark Kumbi

12. Charlie Koto

13. Bland Abavu

 

Halves

14. Rex Hapeo

15. Roger Laka

16. McKenzie Buka

17. Jimmy Amean

18. Tiopa Mogobefa

 

Forwards

Hookers
19. Charles Kumbi

20. Raymond Batia

21. Steven Pokare

22. Samson Pirika

 

Second Rowers

23. Otto Wrakonei

24. John Koivi

25. Roa Maino Gairo

26. Elijah Kutz

27. Issac Bandi

28. Alitore Lasuwo

29. Benson Lapun

 

Props/Lock

30. Ricko Jimmy

31. Nelson Wak 41.

32. Ray Amos Jnr

33. Ezekiel Minig

34. Benson Bip

35. Ricky John Ako

36. Eric Batia

37. Emmanuel Parua

38. Noho Isaiah

39. Jonah Bob

 

Utilities

40. Charles Sul

Michael Toane

 

Development

1. Kelvin Kauvoi

2. Monty Mora

3. Garry Omohae

4. Melvin Angawai

5. Samson Daniel

6. Augustine Mare

7. McQuin Yangen

