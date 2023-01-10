 

Gulf Isou names training squad

BY: Loop Sports
12:55, January 10, 2023
The PRK Gulf Isou have announced a train and trial squad of 44 players for the 2023 Digicel Cup season.

The team have retained most of its players with others joining mostly players who have been in the Gulf Isou Development program for the last two years.

The program has yielding results and Head Coach, Roger Laka is not wasting time giving opportunities for the young budding players to showcase their talents this season. 

Few names from the development program who have tasted Digicel Cup season in 2022 are Kenny Laho, Charlie Horope, Samuel Kiap, Olo Ben and Graham Sinori. 

The team is asked to assemble at the Moresby South Stadium on Thursday 12th January for medical checks at 9am.

   

PRK Gulf Isou
Digicel Cup 2023
Preseason
Loop Sports
