Gulf Isou names training squad

The team have retained most of its players with others joining mostly players who have been in the Gulf Isou Development program for the last two years.

The program has yielding results and Head Coach, Roger Laka is not wasting time giving opportunities for the young budding players to showcase their talents this season.

Few names from the development program who have tasted Digicel Cup season in 2022 are Kenny Laho, Charlie Horope, Samuel Kiap, Olo Ben and Graham Sinori.

The team is asked to assemble at the Moresby South Stadium on Thursday 12th January for medical checks at 9am.