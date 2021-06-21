Go-Kart On Track

Th eMoni-Plus sponsored event saw both the experienced and the incoming new drivers spin their wheels through the race course.

The races started with warm up races as individual drivers tested and showed off their skills.

Participating for the first time yesterday saw seven new drivers, test their skills and take on the challenge among the most experienced drivers.

Event Organizer, Yiannis Nicolau said the interest of Go-Kart Racing is slowly growing and already a lot of companies and individuals are showing interest to participate and support the event.

Nicolau said the 2021 season took off to a good start and with flying colours with the first event sponsored by Digicel.

“Our plan moving forward is to try and maintain the momentum and make this season bigger and better,” he said.