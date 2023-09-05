Gereka Bombers Receive Financial Boost

Justin Tkatchenko said the Gereka area is one of the fastest-growing communities in the electorate and was confident that this financial intervention would greatly assist the local club’s positive impact in the community, especially with the youth.

“You have a great management and administration that have made a name in the community through this sport. When I received the proposal from your president and executives, it was professionally done. It outlined all the players from Junior Grades to A Grade to Women Teams; what the club was doing now and their plans for the next 12 months and years ahead. We also talked about the development of young men and women in Gereka,” said Tkatchenko.

He stated that although AFL is not as commonly played as Rugby League and other popular codes in the country, it can be a constructive medium to influence change in communities.

President for Gereka Bombers Club, Alois Melua acknowledged the financial support and emphasized that the club is home to an environment of multicultural players from different provinces in the country who share a passion for the code.

“We have been participating in the Port Moresby AFL Competition in all its divisions; in senior men’s, junior men’s, women’s and development, under 13 and U15. Some of the players have represented the country under the Mosquitoes AFL Team and we are grateful for your support,” said Melua.

Coach for Gereka Bombers and Director for AFL Development in PNG, Danny Meli, said the club started with junior development and is mainly focused on assisting young people to excel in sports. He added that there is also life in sports with equal participation of women and girls.

“We have groomed this club well and we are now sitting on second spot in the competition and I acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, time and commitment of all club members,” Meli said.