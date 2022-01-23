Former Hunter Joins Gurias

The latest appointment now completes the Gurias coaching staff to be headed by former Kumuls centre, Francis Ray, who was also the coordinator and coach of the Highlands confederate schoolboys.

Bruno brings with him not only experience as a player and winning premierships for the Gurias but also Queensland Cup experience as trainer with the PNG Hunters coaching staff under Michael Marum.

He was one of the foundation players of the Hunters alongside fellow Gurias, Israel Eliab, Albert Patak, Wartovo Puara Jnr, William Akuila, Lepan Tuvi and Ase Boas.

The Gurias are ready to hit the ground running with preseason squad coming into camp at the end of the month.