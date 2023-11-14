Football draws set

Football will be the first sport to get underway for the games in Honiara starting on Friday November 17 two days before the opening ceremony on the 19th.

The Games Organizing Committee announced the fixtures this week with the teams placed by current FIFA rankings.

In the men's competition

Group A - New Caledonia, Tonga and the Cook Islands

Group B - Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Tuvalu.

Group C – Tahiti, Fiji and the Northern Marianas

Group D - Solomon Islands, Samoa and American Samoa

For the women's

Group - PNG, Cook Islands, New Caledonia and American Samoa.

Group B - Tonga, Tahiti and Samoa

Group C – Fiji, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands.