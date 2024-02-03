Finley keeping fingers crossed for a call up

He puts his best foot forward, hoping for a call-up to the Hunters' final 30-man squad for the 2024 QRL Season.

Following the footsteps of big brother and former Hunter Warren Glare, Finley has had a fairytale start to his young rugby league career, headlined by his debut for the PNG Junior Kumuls against the Australian School Boys in September, last year.

The 20-year-old Southern Highlander stands at around 168 cm tall and weighs 82 kg. He is a product of the Lae school boys program before he made his debut for the Lae Snax Tigers last year and went on to representing the country in the Junior Kumuls rank against Australian School boys in September.

Finley earned his spot in the Hunters training camp on merit after his impressive performance with the Junior Kumuls. The confident young man is ready to take the next step forward if he makes the Hunters final squad, set to be announced this weekend.

Finley was picked as hooker but his versatility around the ruck area is an advantage for the team as he can also play in the halves if need be.

Reflecting back on his Kumuls experience, Finley said the game is tough and fast but he’s using the experience as a platform to work harder and learn as much as he can from the Hunters coaching staff.