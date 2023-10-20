Fiji debutant realises dream

Whippy made headlines back in 2020 when a video was posted of the then Raiders Jersey Flegg player putting his teammates to shame in the viral gym challenge: The Thor Hammer Barbell challenge.

Since then, the Fijian forward has spent time in the Rabbitohs development system and most recently featured at prop for the Ipswich Jets in the Hostplus Cup.

A naturally gifted athlete, having previously represented Fiji in both swimming and athletics.

Four years later the athletic forward is set to live his childhood dream after being named to start in the front row to play alongside the likes of NRL stars such as Maika Sivo and Tui Kamikamica.

Whippy said he will be filled with emotion when he dons the blue of Fiji Bati for the first time on Sunday.

Having scored five tries, made 35 tackle breaks and averaged 89 runs metres in 15 games for Ipswich this year, Whippy hopes to bring his own game to the Bati’s while also linking up with the likes of Wests Tigers star Jahream Bula in attack.