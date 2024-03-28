 

Fiji 7s names squad for Hong Kong 7s

11:39, March 28, 2024
Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Osea Kolinisau has unveiled an impressive lineup for the upcoming HSBC Hong Kong 7s tournament slated for next week.

Among the notable selections is the return of Olympic gold medalist Vatemo Ravouvou, who is set to bring a wealth of experience and inspiration to the team. Also catching the spotlight is newcomer Joji Nasova, making his debut and adding a fresh dimension to the squad.

In addition to Ravouvou and Nasova, Manueli Maisamoa and Rubeni Kabu will be making a welcomed comeback after a hiatus from the last three legs of the series.

However, the squad announcement comes with notable omissions, including Filipo Bukayaro, Ropate Rere, and Napolioni Bolaca.

Coach Osea Kolinisau expressed confidence in the team’s readiness stating, “We’ve had rigorous training over the past two weeks to ensure the boys are primed for this crucial leg of the series. Their competitiveness and determination in training are evident, and they’re highly motivated.”

Fiji faces a challenging pool featuring Australia, Canada and France, setting the stage for exciting encounters and intense competition on the renowned Hong Kong rugby stage.

