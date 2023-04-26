Done is Cricket PNG CEO

The announcement was made by the CPNG Board. According to the Board, Done is a familiar figure in Associate Cricket World with over 15 years with ICC as head of high performance. He’s visited Papua New Guinea on several occasions to help with development.

Having recently spent 3 years in the USA heading their Cricket Operations Centre before his arrival in country. The board and management look forward to continuing the journey with Done after the resignation of Greg Campbell.

Mr Campbell arrived in PNG as the National Coach in 2010 and was appointed to the CEO position in 2011. He will officially finish on the 5th of May, 2023.

Campbell has overseen the transformation and growth of Cricket in PNG during his 13-year tenure, highlighted by the Barramundis ICC T20 World Cup debut in 2021.

The PNG Lewas are currently sitting in their highest ICC ranking, have obtained ODI status and are on the cusp of reaching their maiden ICC World Cup berth.

Domestically, Campbell’s tenure coincided with the BSP School Kriket program that continues to shine as an internationally recognised development program with multiple awards over the past twelve years.

Campbell has left many legacies, with some still in progress like the gender equity program, facility upgrades and his work with the ICC High Performance panel that will benefit CPNG over the next four-year cycle.