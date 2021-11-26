Dolphins snare Kaufusi in first major signing

The 29-year-old has played his entire 152-game NRL career at the Storm so far, and will complete one last season in purple before joining Wayne Bennett.

The signing is a coup for the expansion club, who have seen a few big names ink deals elsewhere over the past few weeks.

Dolphins' NRL team chief executive Terry Reader welcomed the signing.

"It is imperative the Dolphins build a squad that contains players of representative calibre and Felise certainly fits that mould," Reader said.

"He has played 12 Origin matches for Queensland as well as representing Australia, so will bring some important experience to the playing group we are building to debut in the competition.

"The fact that that he grew up in Bundaberg is also a positive for Queensland's newest professional sporting team.

"Felise has been part of a very successful era for the Storm club in recent years, so we are excited about the leadership and strong work ethic he will bring to the Dolphins."

