Diwai Fox receives K10,000

The rugby challenge kicked off today and ends on 22nd of July that will see all six universities in country compete for the 2023 VC Cup hosted by the University of Goroka.

Ramu NiCo’s Vice President, Meng Deyong said the sponsorship was made available based on a

request from Divine Word University’s Sports and Recreational Office to support the team. He said this was also to maintain the good relationship between the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt Project in the Province and Divine Word University.

“We have a long-term partnership with Divine Word University, because of the language training and assessment program for our Chinese employees since the construction phase (Ramu Nickel and Cobalt

Project),” said the Ramu NiCo Vice President.

Meng said: “Ramu NiCo will always try its best to support university events and the sponsorship of K10, 000 for the Diwai Fox Rugby team to take part in the Vice Chancellor’s Cup in Goroka and show our continuous partnership with Divine Word University in Madang.”

Divine Word University’s Sports and Recreational Officer, Benjamin Liwa when receiving the cash sponsorship said Ramu NiCo is the only business organization and university partner in the province to give back a positive response upon their request seeking sponsorship.

He said this is an immense assistance and the team and officials will use the funding assistance to take care of the team and also produce custom made print shirts to promote Ramu NiCo’s sponsorship in Goroka, while participating in the tournament.

Divine Word University Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Jayson Ray said as the current student president, it was an honor for the university’s SRC who were also working tirelessly behind the scenes to collect funding support towards the team’s participation in the VC Cup in Goroka, thanked Ramu NiCo for the timely financial assistance.

Ray on behalf of the 1945 students in Divine Word University’s Madang Campus thanks Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited’s sponsorship towards the university event and the team.

The money was made available by the only resource developer in Madang through its corporate social obligation under the company slogan “One Ramu NiCo, One Community,” while maintaining its good relationship with Divine Word University’s Madang Campus.

Being one of the single largest Chinese investment in the province, Papua New Guinea and in the Pacific since the 2000s, the company has always been willing to assist programs that will in turn support in the human development, career opportunities and or pathways and medical programs in the province.

Apart from these programs, Ramu NiCo is a valued supporter towards assisting and promoting sporting activities in the province in cash or kind and for those Madang based sporting teams who wish to participate in other sporting tournaments in the country.

A dedication ceremony for the team was held at the University’s SVD Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, 16th July.