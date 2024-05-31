Marape clarifies MPs individual rights

Marape made this clear on the floor of Parliament today after Morobe Governor Luther Wenge raised concerns about the division of members of the PANGU Pati, some of whom defected to the Opposition.

The Prime Minister explained that it is entirely on the leaders to exercise their rights in deciding which side of the house they want to be in.

“The leaders who moved to the other side are exercising their rights as individual Members of Parliament.

“They have all the right to join which side of the house they wish to join.”

Marape also confirmed that all the Members led by Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita to the Opposition are yet to submit their resignation from the party.

“PANGU Paiti is bigger than James Marape as well as other Members of Parliament. We need to guide and set good precedence for the future of the party.

“This is the party that birthed the country and will always be with us going forward.”

The Prime Minister went on to announce that PANGU Pati executive council will meet and decide on the fate of members who left for the Opposition.

Meantime, Parliament has adjourned to Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10am.