Day 1 Results For Team PNG

Papua New Guinea athletes in boxing, swimming and squash commenced their competitions on Friday, 29 July in Day 1 of events.

Boxer, John Ume triumphed over his opponent Elias Bonzo from Malawi at the NEC Hall. Ume won on points to progress on in the Men’s over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welter) division.

In swimming, Georgia-Leigh Vele cruised through to finish first in Heat 2 of the Women's 50m Breaststroke with a time of 36.51 seconds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Also fellow swimmer, Ryan Maskelyne finished 8th in the final of the Men's 200m Breaststroke clocking 2:16.98 seconds.

In the Men’s Singles for Squash was played at the 8 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

PNG’s Madako Suari went down to Malaysia's, Mohammad Kamal 3-0 in his first match.

Fellow Papua New Guinean, youngster Feanor Siaguru fell to New Zealand's Lwamba Chileshe 3-0 in his first match.