Dabaris primed for Vipers

Dabaris did a good job on the East New Britain Agmark Gurias last week holding them to a 12 all draw at fulltime. They’ll be keen to step up another gear this week against the star studded Vipers lineup.

Other Round 3 matches will be played in Minj (Saturday), and Goroka and Wabag (Sunday).

Dabaris spine of Nicky Hasu (6), Lote Kuman(7), and Mathew Wauwe(9) looked lethal against Gurias last week and surely they will use that momentum to cause problems for the Vipers through the middle.

Coach Steven Gunua with a cool headed mentality has a lot of trust in his men that they can match the Vipers on Sunday, provided they fix up their attack with minimal drop balls. Though he was impressed with the team’s defensive attitude last week, he expects some consistency this week against an imposing Vipers forward pack. Gunua will be relying on his forward pack of Veteran Gene Markham, Andickson Yamason, Cliff Denge and Mondo Laki to set the platform for their pacey back 5 led by wrecking ball Joe Frank ‘the tank” and lega Batia to score points.

Vipers captain Gilmor Paul played his role well last week leading from the centre position to hand Tumbe their first loss of the season. Paul would be looking for some big improvement, especially in their discipline department, rather than leaking too many niggling penalties, something they can’t afford to do against quality teams like the Dabaris.

Vipers forward pack has been boosted with the return of prodigal son Ade Kawa after a two year stint with Dabaris, Tommy Moide (Tigers), Julius Yakopa (Muruks) and Supa Kokote (Mioks). Journeyman and veteran Charlie Simon (7) adds depth to the Vipers main engine room especially his direction and experience in the spine, partnering with young Joel Gena (6) against an inform Dabaris spine.

Former Wigmen number 1 Sylvester Bulu brings his running game to the contest and if last week’s man of the match performance is anything, he’ll be pumped for the big game.

In the preceding matches, kicking off at noon is a young PRK Gulf Isou outfit up against a revamped Kroton Hela Wigmen side who will be without their general and captain Solomon Pokare out injured.

Next, on the card, East New Britain Agmark Gurias lock horns with all-time rival Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles at 2pm. Interesting to see how Eagles Coach Francis Ray go against his old team.

Meanwhile at Aipus Oval in Wabag, defending Premiers KMH Enga Mioks host Lae Snax Tigers. At the National Sports Institute in Goroka, the Bintongor Goroka Lahanis host the West New Britain Provincial Government Kimbe Cutters with a 2pm kick-off.

The Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup Round 3 kicks off Saturday with a blockbuster in Minj with the Asila Waghi Tumbe out to get the PRK Mendi Muruks at 2pm at the Jon Ambani oval.