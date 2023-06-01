The cricketing siblings

Twenty-three-year-old Hannah and her 21-year-old brother hail from East Sepik and East New Britain.

They come from a family where no one else plays cricket except them and their younger brother.

The three of them have always bonded over the sport, spending countless hours playing together.

While Gabriel has already made it to the A grade, Hannah has her sights set even higher. She dreams of playing professionally someday, and has already shown promise as a talented player.

She is known as a strong batter and a strategic bowler.

When asked about their love for cricket, both Hannah and Gabriel emphasised the importance of teamwork and dedication.

They credit their success to the hours of training they have put in, as well as the support they have received from each other and their family.

“I started playing cricket in 2016. It was my best friend Natasha Ravu who asked me one time if i wanted to play and with no exposure to the sport, I just said okay and I am still playing now.”

Hannah received the woman of the match award in the T20 Kumul Butterfly tournament.

“To be receiving the Woman of the Match award is very humbling as this is my first time in the years I have played cricket to receive any such individual award.

“Apart from cricket, I also play netball and basketball. I am on the national train on squad for the Pacific Games for basketball as well.”

Hannah says it is tough, juggling sports and education, but she sees sports as a means of releasing stress.

Currently, she has taken a year off school.

“My mom has also been a huge support system in my sporting career as she would make sure I go for training and attend my games. She is a pillar of support for me and my siblings.

“It feels so good to be playing alongside my brother as I have someone to talk (to) about the game.”

Despite the challenges of balancing schoolwork and training to dealing with injuries, Hannah and Gabriel remain committed to their passion for the sport.

For them, cricket is not just a game, but a way of life.

As they continue to hone their skills and chase their cricketing dreams, Hannah and Gabriel are an inspiration to all young athletes out there. Their determination, resilience and love for the game serve as a reminder that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.