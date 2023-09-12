Corporate volleyball season end

The 12 teams vied for the top honours in the Bowl, Plate and Cup categories.

The Men’s Plate division saw an exciting set of play from hot favourites NCDC against Dentos, a game that would have gone either way as NCDC stood a stiff challenge from its opponent.

Dentos proved class in the first opening sets but NCDC having named seasonal players in its first six proved too strong to win.

In the men’s Plate division, National Finance couldn’t not allow for a defeat winning the match against a more organized SP Brewery team. A match hard fought with exceptional skills at play. The best team had the last laugh.

In the Men’s Bowl play, Government House beat Education.

In the women’s Cup category, the star-studded Kina Bank team had too much class edging out an experienced National Parliament side.

In the Women’s Plate game, Government House managed to survive for a win in the final 5th set to pip Digicel.

In the 1st set, despite a sloppy start Digicel regrouped playing simple volleyball to come from behind to edge out a fired-up Government House in an even contest. The momentum of the game picked up as the remaining 3 sets was evenly fought with Government House winning the second set, Digicel taking out the 3rd set, 4th set to Government House.

The final 5th set was anyone’s game as scores sew-sawed in exchange for fair play but Government House was the better side in the end narrowly edging out Digicel 15-13.

In an evenly contested play, Koroboro had the final say edging out BNBM in the 5th set, of the Women’s Bowl division.

The presentation of awards was held on the grand final day at the In-service College.