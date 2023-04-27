Cisco joins FIFA Women’s World Cup

As an official tournament supporter for the Asia-Pacific region, Cisco will deliver a secure and reliable network that connects the entire tournament ecosystem, from the venues and operations to the administration and media.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is expected to be watched by two billion people globally, and Cisco’s networking technology will enable the seamless delivery of the event.

Cisco is renowned for its ability to connect and protect the world's largest sports and entertainment events and will be deploying its networking solutions across nine host cities and ten stadiums, some of which are already built on Cisco infrastructure.

In addition to connecting the competition venues, Cisco’s network will also connect the non-competition venues that are necessary to support the tournament’s operations, including the International Broadcast Centre (IBC). Cisco’s IP Fabric for Media solution will be deployed at the IBC to ensure the secure and efficient delivery of 4K content to fans around the world.

“The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ will be a historic event, and we are thrilled to have another great company, Cisco, now on board as our Official Network Infrastructure Provider,” said FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. “With Cisco's expertise and solutions, we will have a seamless and securely connected tournament experience.”

Cisco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Carrie Palin, added: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is unequivocally one of the marquee global sporting events, and we are proud that Cisco will be the trusted provider to connect and protect the network on which the entire ecosystem will operate.

“We're committed to enabling a connected experience for football fans worldwide and are proud of our role in supporting the game of football and using it as a platform to make a positive impact on players and fans.”

As part of its sponsorship, Cisco’s Networking Academy, which provides free IT educational courses and career growth opportunities, will offer an all-female team of local students the chance to gain real, hands-on experience by assisting with the installation and servicing of the network leading up to and during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™.