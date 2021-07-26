Casualty Ward: Cleary no chance; Sharks sweat on Johnson

There was hope Cleary could make a return from his shoulder complaint suffered in Origin II but fullback Dylan Edwards dismissed the talk on Monday.

"He's not a chance this week, so we'll be without him this week but he's running well and progressing through his rehab stages," Edwards said.

The Panthers are bracing for the possibility of being without co-captain Isaah Yeo (concussion) and Tyrone May (leg) for the clash while James Fisher-Harris (family reasons) and Api Koroisau are already confirmed as key omissions.

"He's coming along well, he seems really good today and in good spirits so he pulled up pretty well," Edwards said of Yeo.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will wait on scan results after star playmaker Shaun Johnson went off with a hamstring injury during the first half of their win over the Bulldogs.

The likely loss of Johnson comes with some relief with Matt Moylan due back from a calf injury.

"We just cross our fingers that it's not too bad," Sharks coach Josh Hannah said of Johnson.

At the Dragons, outside back Cody Ramsey left the field with a wrist injury in the final minutes of his side's loss to Gold Coast on Sunday and will require a scan.

In the same game, Titans centre Brian Kelly was taken off midway through the second half with an ankle injury and will also be assessed.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will be without in-form prop Ryan Sutton for at least one, if not two weeks due to a chest injury sustained against Parramatta.

Fellow big man Josh Papalii will also have to pass concussion protocols after copping a head knock in the first half of a tense win over the Eels.

Wests Tigers are waiting for scan results on Luke Garner (ankle) and Alex Seyfarth (knee) after they were both first-half casualties against the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Manly lost bench utility Dylan Walker (head knock) late in the contest when he came off second best trying to tackle Wests Tigers big man Stefano Utoikamanu running the ball back from the kick-off.

Warriors duo Jack Murchie and Eliesa Katoa will undergo concussion protocols this week after both failed HIAs in the first half of their clash with South Sydney.

The team also lost star prop Addin Fonua-Blake to a finger injury in the second half and as a result have recalled Jamayne Taunoa-Brown after a brief stint at the Dragons.

Coach Nathan Brown dismissed concerns over a shoulder issue for Reece Walsh, while counterpart Wayne Bennett did likewise with niggles for Cody Walker (knee) and Adam Reynolds (hamstring).

The Roosters suffered a double blow at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night with outside backs Matt Ikuvalu and Billy Smith both suffering ankle injuries.

Meanwhile, Parramatta's Marata Niukore left the field after suffering a suspected knee injury in a 30th-minute tackle against the Raiders and will be monitored.