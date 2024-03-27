Captain Ila credits team for the win

It was a remarkable turnaround for Hunters captain Ila Alu and his boys to bounce back with a close win 22-10 against Sunshine Coast Falcons last Saturday at the Santos National Football Stadium after their second-half mediocre performance against CQ Capras in Round 2 of the Hosplus Cup the week before.

Ila admitted it was not an easy win as they had to fight it out till the end to win but again credited the boys for having faith in each other, though they didn’t get the start they wanted. They however showed resilience in the second half to get the two points.

Captain Ila was also impressed with the versatility and incredible new talent they have in the team, especially on the edges which is working wonders for them as they continue to blossom through the season.

For Hunters Coach Paul Aiton, he was just happy to be back in the winner’s circle saying there was a great improvement in their error and penalty counts compared to the past two games averaging 30 errors.

He went on to praise backrower Robert Mathias for his big play on the left edge to start the Hunters comeback, adding his hard work during the preseason has paid off.