Call for applications for Team PNG Scholarships

With the vision to develop the capability of elite athletes for life after sport, the scholarship will once again see athletes undergo various courses at the IBS through this scholarship.



The PNGOC is now calling for applications from interested Team PNG athletes for educational scholarship opportunities in collaboration with the IBS University in Port Moresby. Applications are available for certificate, diploma and bachelor courses and is now open and will close on the 3rd of February 2023.

Whilst calling for Team PNG athletes to take advantage of this opportunity to take up studies at the university, the PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura also acknowledged the IBSUniversity for the renewal of its continued sponsorship to the PNGOC, through an array of educational scholarships for Team PNG athletes since 2016.



Sir John acknowledged the continued support from founder, Sir Mick Nades and the management of the IBSUniversity for continuing to support our Team PNG athletes with this education opportunity.

“We are very happy and thank IBSU as there are not many opportunities available in the country for our athletes to train as well as have the opportunity to study at the same time”, Sir John said.

He further stated that that education was an important foundation in personal development and IBSU offers high-quality education which we are grateful for, as the education qualifications attain will greatly benefit the athletes with settling in life after active sports and national representative duties.

Since the inception of the program, over 50 athletes from across 20 affiliated sporting codes that make up Team PNG contingents to international multi-sports events have greatly benefitted with furthering their education from scholarships, and securing jobs following their graduation.