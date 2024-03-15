Broncos storm home against Rabbitohs amid injury fears over Reynolds

With Reece Walsh outpointing Latrell Mitchell in the battle of the superstar fullbacks, the Broncos stormed home in the second half after the Rabbitohs had equalled the scores at 12-12 in the 45th minute.

Walsh and rookie winger Deine Mariner scored two tries apiece, while left centre Selwyn Cobbo, in just his second match since moving from the wing, was too hard to handle for the Souths defence.

However, the win was dampened by an injury to Reynolds, who started the match with his right knee heavily strapped and was forced from the field in the 70th minute.

The win was the first for the Broncos after losing their Round 1 match against Sydney Roosters at Allegiant Stadium, while the Rabbitohs remain winless after being beaten by Manly first up in Las Vegas.

Whether it jet lag or the 80% humidity in Brisbane at kick-off, the first half was an error-strewn affair in which both teams struggled to hang onto the ball.

Brisbane's completion rate was just 60 per cent and Souths were worse, finishing only 53 per cent of their sets of possession.

However, it was a more composed Souths team that came out of the sheds for the start of the second half and after conceding just two points to trail 12-0 while Damien Cook was in the sin bin they drew level within five minutes.

Tongan hooker Siliva Havili scored the first Rabbitohs try when he dummied and beat Jordan Riki and Pat Carrigan to force his way over from close range in the 43rd minute.

Havili then turned provider to put Cook Islands prop Davvy Moale over two minutes later after holding a pass up close to the line and the scores were suddenly locked at 12-12.Cobbo helped regain the lead for the home side when he put winger Jesse Arthars over in the corner in the 52nd minute and the pair then combined for the try of the match 12 minutes later.

Walsh, who had scored in the first half, got his second try of the match after Cobbo sent Arthars racing down the left touch line and the winger kicked in field for the flying fullback, who received a favourable bounce to cross untouched.

Broncos right winger Deine Mariner opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Reynolds, who targeted Souths' left edge with his kicking, put the ball behind Alex Johnston and Richie Kennar for the speedster to regather in the in-goal.

Walsh, who had scored in the first half, got his second try of the match after Cobbo sent Arthars racing down the left touch line and the winger kicked in field for the flying fullback, who received a favourable bounce to cross untouched.

Broncos right winger Deine Mariner opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Reynolds, who targeted Souths' left edge with his kicking, put the ball behind Alex Johnston and Richie Kennar for the speedster to regather in the in-goal.

Original article by NRL.com