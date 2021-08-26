Broncos speak out amid Haas ‘drama’ as it emerges prop ‘will not sign’ new deal

The Blues and Kangaroos representative is locked away until the end of 2024 with Brisbane hopeful of taking him off the market from any prying clubs.

“We will remain in the conversation with Payne and his agent about how we make sure he stays at the Broncos for life,” Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin said last month.

The Courier Mail reported that the Broncos board had signed off on a six-year deal for Haas, have initially floated a 10-year contract.

The new deal would keep Haas at the club until 2027, with the hope that the Australian international would help lead them to a premiership.

However, the terms and conditions of the contract have come under fresh scrutiny according Channel 9 reporter Danny Weidler.

“The Brisbane Broncos are trying to get hold of Payne Haas tonight,” Weidler posted on Twitter.

“I completely respect the journalists who get the Broncos mail – they get great info. However, I’ve been told Haas will not sign a six-year deal as things stand. Drama ahead.”

On Thursday, Brisbane released a short statement in which they said: “Payne is contracted with our club until the end of 2024.

“Reports that an extension to his existing contract has been finalised are incorrect.”

Story first published on Fox Sports

