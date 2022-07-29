Bougainville Scouted for Upcoming Soccer Talent

National Senior Men’s Team Coach Marcos Gusmao and National Under-19 Coach Anthony Pakakota visited Bougainville at the invitation of the President of the Bougainville Football Federation, Justin Helele recently.

The duo were on their first scouting trip to Bougainville and they were very happy to see the many raw talents that showed potential to join the PNG squad in the future. Both coaches were able to watch the Under 19 soccer match between team Arawa and Buka this week including two other matches organized for the duo to watch and possibly select some players.

Gusmao is a Brazillian professional football manager who has managed the PNG national men’s team since 2021. Both coaches said that Bougainville was a soccer playing region and that there are many talented players that need to be identified.