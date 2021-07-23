Bire Leaves Hospital

Bire was admitted to hospital on June 15 after falling ill at the start of a weights session with the Hunters. He was diagnosed with a serious heart problem that would require urgent, lifesaving surgery.

Surgery was performed on the evening of June 15 by a specialist team. The operation lasted for approximately nine hours. Bire spent several days in an induced coma before being transferred to the cardiac rehabilitation ward at the hospital.

The Hunters player was grateful for the many messages of goodwill that were sent by Hunters supporters and for the constant support of his Hunters teammates.

He is expected to return to good health but he still faces a significant path to recovery. He will not play for the Hunters this season while his recovery continues.

Bire and the Hunters wish to thank the outstanding doctors and nurses who took care of the talented centre for the last five weeks in hospital. Their care and their commitment were remarkable. The medical specialists have been pleased with his progress.

“We are delighted to have him back within the Hunters’ playing group. He is a very popular member of our squad and we will continue to support Bire with his recovery on the Gold Coast,” said Hunters Coach, Michael Crutcher.