Be Symbols Of Hope And Positivity: Henao

In their first team meeting at the Commonwealth Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday, July 24, Chef de Mission, Michael Henao told the athletes, their officials and the management team about the importance of how much bringing back good results from the Games can impact the lives of Papua New Guineans back home and abroad.

“Our country is going through one of the most challenging Elections since Independence in 1975, and yet here you are having earned your spot on Team PNG, showing Papua New Guineans and the World about what we can achieve as a Nation if we commit ourselves to hard work and strive for success!,” Henao said.

A meet-and-greet with the Papua New Guinean community in Birmingham has been organised for Tuesday, July 26.

Since arriving into Birmingham, Team PNG has hit the ground running going straight into training with the commencement of the Games just a few days away.

The arrival of swimmers Ryan Maskelyne and Georgia-Leigh Vele today, July 25 will complete the full Team PNG contingent of six codes with 33 athletes to compete.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 (Friday, July 29 at 5am PNG time).