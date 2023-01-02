Basketball to finalise squad

Both senior men’s and women’s national team qualified for the Games following their overall performance in the FIBA Melanesian Cup held in Fiji in October last year. The board will go through the list before it is sent to the PNG Olympic Committee for justification. Once the selection process is complete an official announcement will be made.

The teams will be looking to start preparations early once the board endorses the list PNG will feature among other Pacific Island countries including Australia and New Zealand who will participate at the Pacific Games.

BFPNG has made progress since the impacts and aftermath of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Meanwhile the national federation has been given the right to host the Under-17 FIBA Oceania Championships with 10 countries including Australia and New Zealand to send teams to the tournament slated for this September.

The national federation is also keen to increase the number of affiliated associations across the country especially in areas where the code does not have a formal presence yet, which will help build interest in basketball and grow the game.