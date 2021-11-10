Back in the fold: Benji's new role with Tigers

Marshall, who recently announced his retirement from the NRL after a 19-year career, is the second most-capped player in Wests Tigers history and holds numerous club records including most career points, goals and tries scored by a five-eighth.

As an official Wests Tigers Ambassador, Marshall will assist the club in a number of different departments with a focus on pathways and development — providing positional expertise to Wests Tigers Cubs program as well as at junior representative training sessions for both Balmain and Western Suburbs SG Ball and Harold Matthews teams.

Marshall will also assist Wests Tigers in a commercial capacity with attendance and support of official Wests Tigers functions as well as various Membership, Corporate and Foundation events throughout the 2022 season.

Marshall said he was delighted to formally return to Wests Tigers.

“I’m very excited to start this new role with Wests Tigers and to continue contributing to a club that I’ve always loved,” Marshall said.

"Wests Tigers and its fans have been part of my family for the majority of my career and I’m looking forward to continuing that journey together."

“This is an exciting new role that allows me to contribute to the club in a number of ways both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to helping grow the next generation of Wests Tigers players coming through our pathways and playing a part in bringing further success to this great club.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said he was thrilled to see Marshall return to the club.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to say how pleased we are to be able to welcome Benji Marshall back home to Wests Tigers,” Pascoe said.

“Benji is inextricably linked with the heritage and DNA of Wests Tigers and his return to the club is something we’re incredibly proud to see happen.

“I have no doubt he will have a lasting impact on the connections that we are building at the club and our proud Members, corporate partners and fans everywhere will be delighted to see him back in the Wests Tigers colours he is synonymous with.”

Marshall’s role at Wests Tigers as an official ambassador has been proudly delivered by two long-term supporters of the club — Wests Ashfield Leagues Club and Allied Express — who both expressed their excitement to see the 346-game legend return to the club.

“As a key part of Wests Tigers for many years now, Wests Ashfield are delighted to help bring Benji back home,” Wests Ashfield CEO Simon Cook said.

“Benji always has, and always will be, integral part of this club’s history and he truly understands what it means to be Wests Tigers.

"Having seen him be adored by so many during his time as a player, we’re all looking forward to seeing him back in Wests Tigers colours again to further increase the support and passion that exists for this club.”

“Allied Express are really excited to have played a part in bringing Benji back to Wests Tigers,” Allied Express CEO Colin McDowell said. “We have no doubt that Wests Tigers fans everywhere, but especially in our local areas, are going to love having him back at the club.”

