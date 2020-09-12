 

Australia win ODI opener

BY: Loop Pacific
15:42, September 12, 2020
A century stand between Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell and four wickets for spinner Adam Zampa helped Australia down world champions England by 19 runs in the opening clash of the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia recovered from a shaky start to score 294 for nine in their 50 overs and while Sam Billings (118) struck an impressive century, the hosts were always behind the game.

England put the visitors in and had them reeling on 123 for five but Marsh (73) Maxwell (77) helped Australia rebuild on their way to a formidable total.

After slumping to 57-4 in reply and falling way behind the required run rate it looked bleak for England but Jonny Bairstow and Billings shared a century stand for the fifth wicket to edge Eoin Morgan's side back into contention.

Bairstow was caught slogging off spinner Adam Zampa and when Moeen Ali became Josh Hazelwood's third wicket soon after Australia could breathe a little easier.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Australia
England
ODI
