Athletics championships set

Information about timetable, competition rules, and details of entry fees was distributed and have been submitted to PNG Air National Age Division of Championships.

Frank Koibu who is in charge of recording the entries said the event is likely to showcase some amazing raw talents on the track and field. Athletes intend to compete in the championship must provide factual personal details so the they will be put into the right age categories.

Koibu said, “We are strict with data entries because we noticed in the previous that some athlete who are much older compete in the age categories below their age and it was a disadvantage to other athletes.”

He said, upon recording their entries, the athletes should provide their birth certificate or current clinic cards to verify their age if they don’t have birth certificate so that the event can slot them into their suitable age categories. This is to ensure the championship is fair to all athletes participating in that age category.

All team leaders will be required to sign the declaration confirming that they have taken steps to verify the dates of birth of all athletes in their team. The event will see athletes competing in Four Age Categories – Under 14, 16, 18, and 20.

The registration for the teams and athletes is now open. It will be closed on the 23rd of June before the championship kicks off on the 27th – 29th.

Each athlete is charged K10 for an event. But if the athlete decides to participate in two different events, the athlete should register K15. Meanwhile, each participating teams is charged K100 as a participation fee.