Athletics championships end on a high note

The championships are being used as a platform to finalize the team for this year’s Pacific Games in Honiara.

The championships which started on Friday 11th August concluded on Sunday 13th August with the medal presentations held at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

Approximately 70 athletes from various clubs and including Para athletes had competed at the event.

Athletics Papua New Guinea president, Tony Green said the nationals are very important, as they will give coaches some perspective on where the athletes are at, in terms of form, fitness and commitment and how hard they have been training leading up to the upcoming Pacific Games in Honiara.