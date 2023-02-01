Aroma Coast to host rugby program

The program is being introduced by prominent league administrator, Chris Enara, to cater for U16, U18 and U20 boys from host village Pelagai, Paramana, Maopa, Gaivakala, and Egalauna that recently participated in the four-day tourney, which was heralded great success.

Enara said the program will run under stricter rules and guidelines to make sure there’s no cheating.

He said all the U16, 18 and 20 were all informed to provide birth certificate or NID cards as evident of their dates of birth.

Without birth certificate or NID cards players will not be allowed to play in the division of their choice,” he said.

Enara said in the recent times they have experienced cheating of age which is unfair and not in the best interest of the game and fairplay.

This was evident when players were removed from the field of play or adviced to sort this out before the match continue.

The administrator said they will continue to monitor, control and manage it so the system benefits all the players, parents and stakeholders.

“This is an excellent concept that everyone should take ownership of as it will create a pathway for junior boys making their way through the ranks moving forward,” he said.

The Administrator said we understand that this is the missing link in bottom up planning to develop, groom and upskill the youngsters to become quality players.

Enara a former player, coach and mentor with the support from Abau MP Sir Puka Temu committed funds for this event since its inception for some 10 years