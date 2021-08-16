Andrew Fifita placed in an induced coma after ‘significant’ larynx injury: Casualty Ward

Fifita stayed on his knees after a tackle from Kurt Mann and and Sauaso Sue in the final minute of the first half. He was attended to by a trainer and left the field for a HIA.

The 32-year-old passed the HIA and returned to the field at the start of the second half, however he came off again five minutes later and did not return.

He was treated by medics on the sideline of Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.

The Sharks confirmed on Sunday night Fifita was taken to hospital after the game.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas tweeted on Monday in an update that Fifita has been placed in an induced coma but is in a stable condition with surgery to follow.

“The Sharks can confirm that Andrew Fifita suffered an injury to his throat, following an incident early in the second half of today’s match against Newcastle,” the club said in a statement on Sunday night.

“After the match Andrew reported difficulty swallowing. He was also noted to have a hoarse voice at this time and his care was escalated to the paramedics with a suspected laryngeal injury.

“He was taken via ambulance to hospital, where a significant laryngeal injury was confirmed.

“Andrew remains in hospital, where he is receiving the best possible care.

“The Sharks will provide further updates when they become available.”

Story first published on Fox Sports

Link to original story