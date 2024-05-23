Aiton embraces first coaching gig

For PNG Hunters coach Paul Aiton, since taking up his new role, it’s been both exciting and scary at times but he has been loving the challenge so far.

After a rollercoaster start to his debut season as Hunters Head Coach, former NRL and Super League star Paul Aiton is slowly but surely finding his feet as he continues to maneuver the team around and through the 2024 season.

With 10 rounds into his coaching gig, Coach Aiton is standing up to the challenge and adversity while focusing on building a new system, strong culture and rapport among his playing group, majority of whom are new to playing at Queensland Cup level.

Aiton said the big takeaway so far is being surrounded by good people, especially the current playing group where everyone gets on the wheel, and coupled with good management, that helps and he’s enjoying it so far.

Aiton said keeping that longtime friendship and connection with some of his former NRL and Super league coaches and mentors also helps in his development as he steps into his new coaching role. He made specific mention of his former Penrith and Raiders coaching guru Mathew Eliott and former Sharks now Dragons coach Shane Flanagan whom he still reaches out to from time to time.

Aiton’s men have stitched three impressive wins together over the past three weeks, a testament to commitment, hard work, and perseverance and sticking to the process.