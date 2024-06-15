China Ready program unveiled

The roadshow, set for June 18-20, will be hosted in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, China. This initiative aims to position Papua New Guinea as a premier destination for Chinese tourists, a market with significant growth potential.

Uvovo expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors: the NCD Governor’s Office, National Capital District Commission (NCDC), PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA), and National Gaming Control Board (NGCB). He also thanked the organisers, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, China Travel Online, NCD Governor’s Office, and NCD Tourism Division, for their dedication to the event.

Established in 2002, the China Ready Program focuses on elevating the standards of hospitality and service in the National Capital District and beyond. Supported by the China Outbound Tourism Research Academy (COTA) and the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this program ensures excellence in catering to Chinese visitors.

Uvovo highlighted the success of the China Ready Workshop held on April 24, 2024, at APEC Haus. The workshop, attended by over 60 tourism service providers, marked a significant step forward in preparing PNG’s tourism sector for

A delegation of 24 participants, including members from NCDC, PNGTPA, and various tourism stakeholders, will travel to China. The itinerary includes venue inspections, business-to-business (B2B) events, and cultural exchanges in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

In his remarks, Joel Keimelo, Executive Manager for Marketing, emphasised the economic potential of attracting Chinese tourists, stating, "By tapping into this market, we can expect increased visitor numbers, which will, in turn, stimulate local businesses, create jobs, and promote cultural exchange."

The roadshow is seen as a crucial platform for PNG tourism operators to forge connections with Chinese wholesalers. The recent direct flights from Guangzhou to Port Moresby by China Southern Airlines are expected to significantly boost tourism, making PNG more accessible to Chinese travellers.

Uvovo emphasized the economic potential of attracting Chinese tourists, stimulating local businesses, creating jobs, and promoting cultural exchange. The China Ready Program and Roadshow are essential steps towards achieving this vision.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all stakeholders and partners, urging continued efforts towards a prosperous future for PNG’s tourism industry. "Together, let us continue to build on these efforts and look forward to a prosperous future for Papua New Guinea’s tourism industry," Uvovo stated.