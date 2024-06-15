PNG draws huge crowds at FestPAC

Since the festival began on June 6, PNG's unique and vibrant performances attracted large crowds and significant attention.

"Our culture is unique, colorful, authentic, and diverse," Kilanda stated.

"After our performances, people have been following us for photographs and interviews. We are marketing our country and culture very well on the global stage."

The festival, held in Hawaii, a major tourism hub, showcases the arts and cultural heritage of the indigenous Pacific people.

Kilanda praised the traditional dance groups from Hela, Chimbu, Morobe, and Central provinces, as well as contemporary performers like the theatrical group Agent X and reggae artist Anslom Nakikus.

He urged the delegation to continue performing with pride and called for the media to highlight PNG's cultural heritage positively.

Kilanda also thanked the national government for its support and financial backing, which enabled PNG's participation in FestPAC. The festival concludes on June 16.